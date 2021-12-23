Companies / Telecoms & Technology Sebata posts hefty loss after local elections added to pressure on tender activity A slowdown in state activity hit both revenue and the prospects for recently sold assets, prompting a hefty R401m writedown for the group B L Premium

Technology services group Sebata Holdings, which supplies local government services such as meter reading and software, has posted an interim loss approaching its R272m market value, hit by a pandemic-induced slowdown in government activity that was worsened by the local government elections.

The company, formerly MicroMega Holdings, posted a R205.4m loss in its six-months to end-September, from a loss of R33.7m previously, with the group historically seeing slowdowns during election periods...