Sebata posts hefty loss after local elections added to pressure on tender activity
A slowdown in state activity hit both revenue and the prospects for recently sold assets, prompting a hefty R401m writedown for the group
23 December 2021 - 10:54
Technology services group Sebata Holdings, which supplies local government services such as meter reading and software, has posted an interim loss approaching its R272m market value, hit by a pandemic-induced slowdown in government activity that was worsened by the local government elections.
The company, formerly MicroMega Holdings, posted a R205.4m loss in its six-months to end-September, from a loss of R33.7m previously, with the group historically seeing slowdowns during election periods...
