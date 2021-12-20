Match Group boss Sharmistha Dubey joins Naspers board
20 December 2021 - 18:31
In what could be seen as a hint for future collaborations or investments, the head of the world’s biggest online dating company, Match Group, will join the board of SA technology giant Naspers from April 2022.
On Monday, Naspers told shareholders that Sharmistha Dubey, currently CEO of Match, would join its board as an independent nonexecutive director from April 2022. ..
