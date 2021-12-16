Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN announces SA executive shift as part of wider reshuffle B L Premium

Godfrey Motsa, CEO of MTN’s SA business, will step down from the start of January, the group said on Wednesday, just one in a raft of leadership changes announced by Africa’s largest mobile operator in the middle of executing a plan to minimise risk and boost returns.

Motsa will vacate the CEO’s office with effect from January 1, after almost five years in the role. ..