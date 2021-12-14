Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN to spend R4.4bn as it secures 5G licence in Nigeria Telecom company and Mafab Communications are expected to pay the bid price by February 24 B L Premium

MTN has secured a 5G spectrum licence in Nigeria, the latest signal of its commitment to one of its most problematic but most lucrative markets, and opening the way to turbocharge network speed for consumers and businesses in Africa’s most populous country.

The cost of the licence for the airwaves band, which is also widely seen as the backbone for driverless cars and as something that could redefine production factories, was not disclosed in MTN’s brief statement on the JSE...