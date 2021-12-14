Companies / Telecoms & Technology Karooooo keeps pace with customer additions Cartrack owner says momentum in the number of subscribers continues due to robust business model B L Premium

Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, says it added a third more customers to its base in the first nine months of its current financial year compared with the last.

In an operational update on Tuesday, the company said it had 164,352 net subscriber additions for the nine months to end-November, up 37% compared with the same period in the prior year, which amount to 119,574 new subscribers...