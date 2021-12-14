Karooooo keeps pace with customer additions
Cartrack owner says momentum in the number of subscribers continues due to robust business model
14 December 2021 - 19:16
Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, says it added a third more customers to its base in the first nine months of its current financial year compared with the last.
In an operational update on Tuesday, the company said it had 164,352 net subscriber additions for the nine months to end-November, up 37% compared with the same period in the prior year, which amount to 119,574 new subscribers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now