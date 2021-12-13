Companies / Telecoms & Technology radio frequency spectrum Concerns raised about Icasa’s plan for a wholesale operator Telkom says plan will harm competition in the telecoms industry B L Premium

Telkom sounded warning bells against the official document to bid for the new radio frequency spectrum, saying the process risks leaving little on the table for the national wholesale network operator meant to foster competition in the industry.

Under the invitation to apply (ITA) document, finalised last week, by industry watchdog the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), mobile operators will bid for the airwaves, through which data is transmitted, before the Wireless Open Access Network (Woan) operator. ..