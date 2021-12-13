Companies / Telecoms & Technology 1-grid chases more website registrations Lower costs and effort involved in creating websites is driving up adoption B L Premium

Local web hosting outfit 1-grid says it has seen good growth in customers as more business register websites, despite many companies maintaining that social media and online classified profiles are enough to get their names out there.

1-grid is a spin-off of WebAfrica, which used to host websites and was an internet service provider (ISP) for homes and businesses. Since the break-up three years ago, 1-grid has continued with the web hosting business. ..