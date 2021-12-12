Companies / Telecoms & Technology Icasa issues final invitation to apply for March spectrum auction Document made available after a three-month period of consultation with industry players B L Premium

SA’s telecoms regulator took a big step forward in its plan to issue new radio frequency spectrum by March next year with a new invitation to apply to industry players who wish to take part in the spectrum auction.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has been redrafting its plan for the spectrum auction after an agreement with mobile operators, which was endorsed by the high court in September. The regulator had planned to auction about R8bn worth of broadband spectrum this year, but the March deadline could not be met because of legal battles over the process...