Google takes on Microsoft as it moves in on SA laptop market

Google is targeting SA’s consumer market with its line of laptops, as the Silicon Valley technology giant moves in to compete in a market that has long been dominated by Microsoft and its Windows operating system.

Windows, invented by Bill Gates and his company in 1985, has long dominated the desktop operating system (OS) market. An operating system refers to the interface between a computer user and computer hardware that manages system tasks and resources. ..