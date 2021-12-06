Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EU regulators pause probe into Nvidia’s $40bn bid for Arm

US FTC last week sued to block the largest-ever chip deal

06 December 2021 - 16:51 Foo Yun Chee
Brussels  —  EU antitrust regulators have temporarily halted their investigation into Nvidia’s bid for British chip designer Arm, the largest-ever chip deal, as they await more information, according to a European Commission filing.

The commission stopped the clock on its previous deadline on November 25. Such delays have been common since the Covid-19 pandemic as companies try to gather data from customers struggling with lockdown restrictions and staff shortages.

The $40bn deal hit its biggest hurdle last week when the US Federal Trade Commission sued to block Arm’s acquisition by US company Nvidia, the world’s biggest maker of graphics and artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

The US move came two months after the EU competition watchdog warned the deal could push up prices, reduce choice and innovation.

British antitrust agency CMA has also said it would open a full-scale investigation into the deal.

