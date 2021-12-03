Four network agility trends that will dominate 2022

The network is the new frontier for businesses: it’s where the war for customer retention and engagement is won or lost.

That’s because customers expect their technologies, applications, devices, systems and solutions to work perfectly across multiple cloud architectures and virtual environments.

To meet these ever-evolving demands, businesses need networks that are defined by their flexibility, agility and scale. They also need to stay ahead of the game.

With that in mind, Business Connexion (BCX), Africa’s leading information and communications technology solutions and service provider, has identified trends that will be shaping the future of networking in 2022:

1. Edge

The IDC and Limelight Networks research paper, Outlook for Edge Services, found that there is likely to be a 40% increase in edge network deployment by 2022 with 60% of all network resources deployed at the remote edge, or at service provider locations.

The same paper found that while edge is clearly a burgeoning trend, so too is the need for an agile network that allows companies to fully realise their potential.

2. Innovations driven by intelligence

According to management and consulting firm McKinsey & Company, the use of 5G broadband networks and the internet of Things (IoT) to increase network availability and business capability across multiple sectors and applications will gain momentum next year.

This will lead to companies shifting their thinking towards increase digitalisation for improved service delivery and innovation.