Demand for digital products pushes Etion’s profit up

Specialist technology group Etion says robust demand for its digital services helped profits surge in its half-year to end-September, with the group also encouraged by a healthy order book.

Group profit after tax rose to R68.2m to end-September, from R4.9m previously, with group revenue more than doubling to R550.2m, benefiting from strong demand during Covid-19 for faster and more secure internet services.

Etion, which is listed on the JSE’s AltX (which caters to small and medium-sized companies), offers digital and cybersecurity services that are useful to banks, insurance companies, governments and businesses.

The group had three divisions — Etion Connect, Etion Create and Etion Secure, though the latter was sold to JSE-listed technology group Altron for R245m, which became effective on October 1.

Revenue from the continuing operations grew 181% to R387.9m, largely due to increased investment by Connect’s customers in infrastructure to support demand for fibre to homes and businesses and a surge in orders from Create’s local and international mining and defence customers, the group said.

As of the beginning of October, the committed order books for continuing operations amounted to R579m, which bodes well for the remainder of 2022 and the 2023 financial year, the group said.

Etion is looking to sell its remaining businesses as well, and is looking to delist.

“The board is in the process of engaging with prospective bidders for both operating entities and is in a fairly advanced stage of discussions,” the group said.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Etion’s shares were up 6.9% to 31c, although that is not an unusually large move for the group, which has a market value of R175m. Etion’s shares have risen 14.81% so far in 2021, and 55% since the beginning of 2020.

