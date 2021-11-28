Companies / Telecoms & Technology How MultiChoice aims to stave off threat by competition SA CEO Nyiko Shiburi says it has a ‘super aggregator strategy’ and offers a fixed wireless access service in DStv Internet B L Premium

Amid growing competition from deep-pocketed international entertainment providers such as Netflix, the head of MultiChoice’s business in SA says it is not enough to be a home-grown player.

The company, spun out of Naspers two years ago, has benefited from remote-working trends, which have increased demand for its entertainment offering, resulting in it exceeding 20-million customers across the continent. ..