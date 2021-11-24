Companies / Telecoms & Technology Huge Group eyes new acquisition targets CEO James Herbst says contenders include software and x-tech firms as well as fintech platforms B L Premium

Technology firm Huge Group says is it eying a number of potential deals to grow its portfolio of companies after its failure to take over Adapt IT earlier in 2021.

Huge first made its move for Adapt IT at the beginning of 2021 in a share-swap deal that valued the company at R800m, or R5.52 a share. Volaris, a unit of Canada’s Constellation Software, then made a firm cash offer of R1bn, which had the support of Adapt IT’s management. If successful, the Volaris deal will result in Adapt IT delisting from the JSE...