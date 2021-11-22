Strive Masiyiwa’s Africa Data Centres sets aside R8bn for expansion
The expansion plans will result in ADC building 10 hyperscale data centres across Africa including in SA, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco and Egypt
22 November 2021 - 05:00
Africa Data Centres (ADC), one of the continent’s largest storage players and a part of Strive Masiyiwa’s newly launched Cassava Technologies, says it will spend just under R8bn expanding its facilities over the next two years, much of this in SA.
At a media briefing, Stephane Duproz, CEO at ADC, said the company has set aside $500m (R7.848bn) to enable it to more than double its already significant footprint in Africa. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now