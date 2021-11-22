Companies / Telecoms & Technology Strive Masiyiwa’s Africa Data Centres sets aside R8bn for expansion The expansion plans will result in ADC building 10 hyperscale data centres across Africa including in SA, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco and Egypt B L Premium

Africa Data Centres (ADC), one of the continent’s largest storage players and a part of Strive Masiyiwa’s newly launched Cassava Technologies, says it will spend just under R8bn expanding its facilities over the next two years, much of this in SA.

At a media briefing, Stephane Duproz, CEO at ADC, said the company has set aside $500m (R7.848bn) to enable it to more than double its already significant footprint in Africa. ..