Econet’s Cassava Technologies aims for growth in Africa’s digital market

Strive Masiyiwa’s Econet has launched a new division, separating growth units such as fintech, fibre and a super app under one roof, as the group doubles down on a future beyond the traditional telecoms business.

The launch of the new division, called Cassava Technologies, a nod to the drought-resistant, nutty-flavoured staple cultivated in dozens of African countries, comes as telecoms companies are building new income streams to lower margins in basic services such as voice and data. ..