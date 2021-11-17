Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN concludes sale and leaseback of its SA towers in R6.2bn deal

The mobile operator says it will reinvest the proceeds into strategic growth initiatives, including high-demand spectrum frequencies

17 November 2021
Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, has concluded the sale and leaseback of its SA towers with Nigeria’s IHS Towers in a R6.2bn deal that aligns with MTN’s goal of exiting noncore assets.

MTN said on Wednesday it would reinvest the proceeds into strategic growth initiatives, such as securing high-demand spectrum frequencies.

Mobile phone companies have been offloading towers and masts to dedicated infrastructure companies and renting back the space, allowing them to raise money to expand their networks and wipe out maintenance costs.

MTN will sell and leaseback 5,709 of its towers in SA, comprising about 4,000 greenfield and 1,700 rooftop sites.

The transaction will also include the outsourcing of power and related services across the whole MTN SA site footprint of about 12,800, thus incorporating an additional 7,100 third-party sites.

The deal, which is still subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the fist quarter of 2022.

MTN shares were little changed in early trade at R158.14 on the JSE, valuing MTN at R297.56bn.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

