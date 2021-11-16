Naspers flags higher core earnings driven by Tencent
Results will also show small but faster growing contributions from many other investments, group says
16 November 2021 - 10:20
UPDATED 16 November 2021 - 19:36
Global media group and technology investor Naspers has flagged a return to half-year profit growth, sending its shares surging almost 5% as investors piled bets into the company in the middle of expanding its portfolio.
Naspers, whose biggest asset is Prosus, the private equity style tech investor with assets spanning food delivery apps, payments platforms and classified sites, said core headline earnings per share are likely to rise 8%-15% in the year to the end of September...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now