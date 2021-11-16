Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers flags higher core earnings driven by Tencent Results will also show small but faster growing contributions from many other investments, group says B L Premium

Global media group and technology investor Naspers has flagged a return to half-year profit growth, sending its shares surging almost 5% as investors piled bets into the company in the middle of expanding its portfolio.

Naspers, whose biggest asset is Prosus, the private equity style tech investor with assets spanning food delivery apps, payments platforms and classified sites, said core headline earnings per share are likely to rise 8%-15% in the year to the end of September...