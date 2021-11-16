Naspers flags headline profit slip amid higher finance costs

Global media group and technology investor Naspers has flagged an up to 12% fall in headline earnings per share for its half-year to end-September, weighed down in part by higher finance costs.

Headline earnings per share, a key profit measure in SA, is expected to fall by 5% to 12%, Naspers said in an update, but basic earnings will rise more than sixfold, following the group’s sale 2% stake in Tencent in April. This brought in $12.3bn (R184.5bn)...