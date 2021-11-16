Companies / Telecoms & Technology Icasa publishes new information on March 2022 spectrum auction The regulator issues updated details about the licensing of international mobile telecom spectrum for public consultation B L Premium

SA’s telecom regulator has published new guidelines for auctioning new radio frequency spectrum early next year.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has been redrafting its plan for the spectrum auction following an agreement with mobile operators, which was endorsed by the high court in September. The regulator had planned to auction about R8bn worth of broadband spectrum this year, but the March deadline could not be met because of legal battles over the process...