Vodacom may list primary SA business

Vodacom may consider a separate listing of its main SA business to unlock value, seeking to address what CEO Shameel Joosub says is a stockmarket discount to the carrier’s sum-of-parts worth.

The overall company, which also includes operations in Tanzania and Mozambique, trades in Johannesburg and could look at whether a carve-out of the domestic division makes sense, he said in an interview on Monday.

“We are looking at how to give more disclosure so that the market gives us credit for our assets,” the CEO said. “If not, we will look at optionality on whether to list some,” including the domestic operation, he said.

The company, which last week agreed to buy a majority stake in Vodafone’s Egypt unit, is also separating its telecom towers portfolio into a new unit, Joosub said. The group won’t look to dispose of them but would rather seek partners to grow the business, he said.

Joosub’s comments come as Africa-focused telecom firms look to wring more value out of their continent-wide operations. Vodacom’s rival, MTN, is working on a deal to sell and lease back SA masts and has had its financial-technology business valued at R87bn ahead of a potential spinoff in 2022.

Vodacom shares jumped on the Bloomberg report before returning lower.

The stock traded down 1.7% as of 3.40pm local time, and has gained 11% in 2021. By contrast, MTN has surged 164% in 2021 and surpassed Vodacom’s market capitalisation along the way.

Vodacom is more than 60% owned by the UK’s Vodafone, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

