Elon Musk starts selling Tesla shares after Twitter poll nod

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offloaded a combined $6.9bn worth of shares in the electric car company last week, taking advantage of a meteoric rally that vaulted the firm’s value to more than $1-trillion.

The billionaire sold 1.2-million shares held by his trust for more than $1.2bn on Friday, the latest in a flurry of his stock transactions, according to a US securities filing released later in the day.

The world’s richest person and Tesla’s top shareholder tweeted eight days ago that he would sell 10% of his shares if users of the social media platform approved the move. The 10% would be about 17-million shares at the time of his tweet.

He sold 6.36-million shares last week, about 37% of 17-million. He now needs to offload about 10-million more shares to fulfil his pledge to sell 10% of his holdings.

Tesla’s share price was down 2.8% at the close on Friday at $1,033.42, snapping an 11-week winning streak. The price is up more than 46% this year after a sharp rally in October.

The share sales, the first time that Musk has cashed out on a stake of that size since the company was founded in 2003, were huge by capital market standards, eclipsing the initial public offerings of most companies.

By getting Twitter users to greenlight the move, he blunted criticism of cashing out at a time when Tesla’s valuation has become frothy and shares are at record highs.

Tesla fell 15.4% last week and lost about $187bn in market value, more than the combined market capitalisation of Ford Motor and General Motors.

Despite the week’s losses, Tesla is still the world’s most valuable carmaker. Recent strong gains in the price underscored demand for shares of electric vehicle (EV) makers.

After the blockbuster market debut of Rivian Automotive on Wednesday, the two most valuable US carmakers are EV companies.

In a veiled jab at the rival in Irvine, California, Musk tweeted: “There have been hundreds of automotive start-ups, both electric & combustion, but Tesla is [the] only American carmaker to reach high volume production & positive cash flow in past 100 years.”

Musk had previously said he would have to exercise a large number of stock options this year, which would create a big tax bill. Selling some of his stock could free up funds to pay the taxes.

Before the sale, Musk owned a stake of about 23% in Tesla, including stock options. After his exercise on 2.15-million stocks on Monday, he has options for 20-million more shares he needs to exercise by next August.

“We expect the share sales will continue, as Musk holds millions of options worth billions of dollars that would otherwise expire worthless, and he has also prearranged share sales under 10b5-1 plans,” said Jason Benowitz, senior portfolio manager at the Roosevelt Investment Group in New York

