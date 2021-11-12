Companies / Telecoms & Technology ISA Holdings feels profit pressure from change in revenue mix, but remains optimistic The information security group says trends are still in its favour, but a shift to more product sales rather than projects pressured first-half profit B L Premium

Information security group and microcap ISA Holdings said it felt profit pressure in its first half to August amid a shift in its sales mix, but it remained confident about the longer-term prospects of its business.

Group turnover rose 8% to R31.8m in the group’s six months to end-August, but after-tax profit fell 14% to R6.69m, with the group saying its revenue mix shifted a bit to include more product sales, as opposed to the heavy concentration of higher-margin professional and managed service revenues in the prior comparative period...