Companies / Telecoms & Technology Users in the rest of Africa join MultiChoice at a faster rate than locals Group adds a million subscribers, driven by major sporting events and local content productions B L Premium

Earnings at MultiChoice, which has been working to grow its customer base outside SA, dropped by as much as 45% for the six months to end-September, driven in part by higher operating costs, the group said on Thursday.

The group added 1-million 90-day active subscribers to end the period with 21.1-million subscribers, an increase of 5% year on year. It was able to add subscribers at a faster rate in the rest of Africa driven by “major sporting events and successful local content productions”, compared with its home market where pressure on consumers resulted in a slowdown in additions. ..