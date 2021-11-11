Users in the rest of Africa join MultiChoice at a faster rate than locals
Group adds a million subscribers, driven by major sporting events and local content productions
11 November 2021 - 17:13
Earnings at MultiChoice, which has been working to grow its customer base outside SA, dropped by as much as 45% for the six months to end-September, driven in part by higher operating costs, the group said on Thursday.
The group added 1-million 90-day active subscribers to end the period with 21.1-million subscribers, an increase of 5% year on year. It was able to add subscribers at a faster rate in the rest of Africa driven by “major sporting events and successful local content productions”, compared with its home market where pressure on consumers resulted in a slowdown in additions. ..
