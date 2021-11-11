Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Loeries CEO on how to keep your brand alive in a pandemic

The creative industry has played an important role in disseminating information to the public during Covid-19

11 November 2021 - 11:38 Mudiwa Gavaza
Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries.
Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries.
Image: Supplied

The state of brand communication and the creative sector is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries, the premier awards in Africa and the Middle East premier that recognise creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry.

Join the discussion: 

The discussion begins with Sewraj giving his thoughts on the state of brand communication during crisis times in SA. He says the sector remains crucial to the economy, contributing about 5% or R270bn to GDP in a normal year, while helping to drive consumption in other sectors.

Despite budgets for marketing, public relations and other related work being one of the first items that companies cut when tightening their budgets during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sewraj says the creative industry has played an important role in disseminating information to the public.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

He highlights the difference between “push” and “pull” communication to distinguish different messages during the lockdown. Push messaging is the usual advertising, where organisations create advertisements or campaigns that are directed towards consumers, with the hope of getting attention. On the other hand, communication from government and healthcare providers has been in high demand over the period, which lends it a pull factor for consumers.

Sewraj also details the dynamics between large and small players in the sector, saying everyone has been negatively affected by the pandemic but larger entities — with deeper pockets — were better able to weather the uncertainty and financial difficulty.

Topics of discussion include: the state of brand communication during the Covid-19 pandemic; the impact of the pandemic and lockdowns on revenues for creative businesses; the difference between “push” and “pull” communication; ways in which organisations can create effective messaging around Covid-19 vaccinations; the contribution of the creative sector to SA’s economy; and highlights from this year’s Loeries awards.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

Joe Public United’s world-class work rakes in Loerie Awards

SPONSORED | Brand and communications group again named agency of the year, as well as regional agency of the year, during annual event
News & Insights
1 week ago

PODCAST | What it takes to run a small creative agency in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sibulele Siko-Shosha of The Dumile Group
Companies
1 week ago

Loeries defy Covid gloom

Despite the pandemic, the number of entries for this year’s awards was almost the same as in 2019. On the other hand, research shows that the ad ...
News & Insights
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vodacom and Remgro to combine fibre assets for 5G ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
EasyEquities owner Purple Group reports profit ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Allan Gray likes banks spurned by Prudential
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Shoprite joins ranks of companies expanding solar ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Purchase of parent’s Egyptian unit will give ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.