PODCAST | Loeries CEO on how to keep your brand alive in a pandemic

He highlights the difference between “push” and “pull” communication to distinguish different messages during the lockdown. Push messaging is the usual advertising, where organisations create advertisements or campaigns that are directed towards consumers, with the hope of getting attention. On the other hand, communication from government and healthcare providers has been in high demand over the period, which lends it a pull factor for consumers.

Sewraj also details the dynamics between large and small players in the sector, saying everyone has been negatively affected by the pandemic but larger entities — with deeper pockets — were better able to weather the uncertainty and financial difficulty.

Topics of discussion include: the state of brand communication during the Covid-19 pandemic; the impact of the pandemic and lockdowns on revenues for creative businesses; the difference between “push” and “pull” communication; ways in which organisations can create effective messaging around Covid-19 vaccinations; the contribution of the creative sector to SA’s economy; and highlights from this year’s Loeries awards.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.