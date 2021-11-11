Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Loeries CEO on how to keep your brand alive in a pandemic
The creative industry has played an important role in disseminating information to the public during Covid-19
The state of brand communication and the creative sector is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries, the premier awards in Africa and the Middle East premier that recognise creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry.
The discussion begins with Sewraj giving his thoughts on the state of brand communication during crisis times in SA. He says the sector remains crucial to the economy, contributing about 5% or R270bn to GDP in a normal year, while helping to drive consumption in other sectors.
Despite budgets for marketing, public relations and other related work being one of the first items that companies cut when tightening their budgets during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sewraj says the creative industry has played an important role in disseminating information to the public.
He highlights the difference between “push” and “pull” communication to distinguish different messages during the lockdown. Push messaging is the usual advertising, where organisations create advertisements or campaigns that are directed towards consumers, with the hope of getting attention. On the other hand, communication from government and healthcare providers has been in high demand over the period, which lends it a pull factor for consumers.
Sewraj also details the dynamics between large and small players in the sector, saying everyone has been negatively affected by the pandemic but larger entities — with deeper pockets — were better able to weather the uncertainty and financial difficulty.
Topics of discussion include: the state of brand communication during the Covid-19 pandemic; the impact of the pandemic and lockdowns on revenues for creative businesses; the difference between “push” and “pull” communication; ways in which organisations can create effective messaging around Covid-19 vaccinations; the contribution of the creative sector to SA’s economy; and highlights from this year’s Loeries awards.
