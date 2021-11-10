Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom in R41bn deal to buy controlling stake in Vodafone Egypt The deal will allow Vodacom to expand the group’s footprint into northern Africa for the first time B L Premium

SA’s biggest mobile operator, Vodacom, has signed a deal to buy a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for $2.73bn (R41bn), expanding the group’s footprint into northern Africa for the first time.

Vodacom said the acquisition would accelerate its medium-term operating profit growth potential into double digits. Vodafone Egypt is the market leader in that country, with 43% mobile revenue market share and 38-million prepaid subscribers...