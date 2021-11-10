Vodacom in R41bn deal to buy controlling stake in Vodafone Egypt
The deal will allow Vodacom to expand the group’s footprint into northern Africa for the first time
10 November 2021 - 08:52
UPDATED 10 November 2021 - 10:20
SA’s biggest mobile operator, Vodacom, has signed a deal to buy a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for $2.73bn (R41bn), expanding the group’s footprint into northern Africa for the first time.
Vodacom said the acquisition would accelerate its medium-term operating profit growth potential into double digits. Vodafone Egypt is the market leader in that country, with 43% mobile revenue market share and 38-million prepaid subscribers...
