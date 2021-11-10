Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom and Remgro announce R13.2bn fibre partnership Vodacom will inject an initial R6bn in cash and sell the Vodacom fibre network to a subsidiary of Remgro, with the aim of creating a new fibre giant B L Premium

Johann Rupert’s investment holding company, Remgro, and SA’s largest mobile operator, Vodacom, have inked a multibillion-rand deal to combine their fibre businesses, a move that could improve access to high-speed internet for SA’s lower-income consumers.

The deal involves Vodacom injecting R6bn in cash and selling its fibre network to Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), of which Remgro holds 57%. This would lead to the mobile operator’s fibre operations combining with Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and SA’s largest fibre-to-the-home network operator, Vumatel...