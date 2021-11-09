Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom on the hunt for a global joint-venture partner for BCX B L Premium

Telkom is looking for a global joint-venture partner with the financial and technological muscle to help plug the holes at BCX, its IT service unit that has been losing money for a few years now.

Having been bought out by the partially state-owned operator in 2014, BCX has struggled to produce consistent profits. Its pretax earnings have been declining, largely because of falling revenue, as it went through various phases of restructuring its operations...