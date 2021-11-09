Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom mobile business continues to shine amid Covid-19 squeeze Group grows mobile subscribers 18.8%, offsetting pressure in other parts of its business B L Premium

Telkom, SA’s third-biggest mobile operator, says it has grown its mobile subscriber base almost a fifth in its half year to end-September, helping to drive revenue growth in this business off a high base, given operators benefited from a pandemic-induced data-demand surge in 2020.

Active mobile subscribers rose 18.8% to 16.26-million in Telkom’s first half, helping to cushion the effects of a continued decline in the group’s fixed-line business as customers migrate to new technologies. Telkom, however, noted the rate of decline for fixed-line had slowed, citing an improvement in economic activity relative to the same period in 2020...