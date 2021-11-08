Companies / Telecoms & Technology NEWS ANALYSIS: Low JSE tech valuations also blight Datatec Listed technology firm says it is likely to be worth more than it is, compared with global peers B L Premium

Listed technology firm Datatec says it is likely to be worth more than it is, compared with its international peers, yet another sign that the local market has failed to take advantage of the global tech boom of the past five years.

Despite managing to orchestrate a turnaround of its operations over the past two years, Datatec group CEO Jens Montanana told Business Day that technology companies are generally underrated on the JSE. It seems to have affected them too. ..