MultiChoice says profit has taken a hit of more than 40% after foreign exchange losses Higher operating costs offset subscriber growth, a strong recovery in advertising revenue and cost cuts

Shares in MultiChoice dipped more than 3% in intraday trade on Monday as the pay-TV operator said it expects earnings to drop for the six months to end-September, driven in part by higher operating costs.

The group, which owns and operates DStv, expects earnings per share for the current period to be between 42% and 47% lower than in the previous corresponding period, or between 241c and 269c lower than 573c previously. ..