Jumo raises $120m in latest funding round
08 November 2021 - 10:08
SA-based fintech start-up Jumo has received $120m (R1.8bn) in fresh investment, the company said on Monday.
The round was led by Fidelity Management and Research Company, and represents their first investment in emerging markets fintech, with other investors including Visa...
