IFC partners Liquid to boost Africa infrastructure
08 November 2021 - 18:58
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has partnered with Strive Masiyiwa’s Liquid Intelligent Technologies to expand its data centre capacity and the rollout of fibreoptic cable on the continent.
A lack of infrastructure continues to be a big hurdle for African governments looking to connect their people to the internet and capitalise on the digital economy...
