Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN shares soar 8% as Nigeria approves licence for MoMo

Customers of mobile payments platform MoMo increased to 51.1-million in the quarter to end-September across all markets in which MTN operates

05 November 2021 - 10:48 Andries Mahlangu
File photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
File photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

MTN shares jumped a further 8% on Friday morning, the most since early March, after Africa’s largest mobile operator said the central bank in Nigeria had approved in principle its licence application for mobile payments platform MoMo.

MoMo customers increased 2.2-million to 51.1-million in the three months to end-September across all markets that MTN operates in. The value of transactions was up by a staggering 67.2% to $175.5bn during the September quarter, year on year.

The latest news comes a day after MTN said it was in the process of trimming down its stake in the Nigerian business in a deal that could net it nearly R4bn.

The potential sale of shares to both institutional and retail investors is the latest in a series of disposals by the SA company working to pay down debt, sharpening its focus on returns and reducing risk.

MTN shares were up 8% to R159.61 on the JSE, the highest since October 2015. 

The shares have more than doubled since the start of 2021, making MTN the best-performing stock on the JSE among the top 40 companies.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

MTN joins Telkom case against Icasa about temporary spectrum

SA’s second-largest mobile operator files legal challenge against regulator’s plan to cut off temporary spectrum
Companies
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: An IHS Towers listing would bring huge windfall to shareholder MTN

For MTN shareholders, the deal would take their company a step further in its ruthless prioritisation of returns and reduction of risks
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Africa set for internet boom

Facebook and Google are building new undersea cables that should provide better bandwidth and cut prices
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Related Articles

MTN soars to five-year high as Nigeria unit stake sale could net R4bn

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN Nigeria expects subscriber base to pick up in fourth quarter

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

S&P pushes MTN up to investment grade as debt shrinks

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

