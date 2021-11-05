Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN extends gains as Nigeria approves licence for MoMo Customers of mobile payments platform MoMo increased to 51.1-million in the quarter to end-September across all markets in which MTN operates B L Premium

MTN shares jumped as much as 18.5% on Friday, the most on record on an intraday basis, after Africa’s largest mobile operator said the central bank in Nigeria had approved in principle its licence application for mobile payments platform MoMo.

The shares, however, pared some of the gains to trade about 10% higher at R162.94 on the JSE by 3.20pm, giving it a market value of R306.9bn...