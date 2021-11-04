Q&A: Focused online learning has better outcomes, says Teneo CEO
John Shaw explains the dynamic model that rode the edtech wave during lockdown
04 November 2021 - 19:13
The explosion of online teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic has made educational technology one of the big winners in the venture capital space, but the biggest question is if this upward trend will change the trajectory of edtech adoption in SA.
John Shaw, CEO of Teneo, an online learning platform, talks to Business Day about the growth of the business and whether online education has a permanent place in the modern economy. ..
