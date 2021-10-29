Telkom expects first-half profits to rise 33%
Under outgoing CEO Sipho Maseko, Telkom managed to turn its fortunes around by growing its mobile business
29 October 2021 - 11:17
Telkom expects headline profit to rise up to 33% in the six months to end-September, boosted by lower finance charges and lower foreign exchange losses.
In a trading update on Friday, SA’s third biggest mobile operator said finance charges dropped 25% to R541m after settling maturing debt in the prior comparable period...
