Telkom expects first-half profits to rise 33% Under outgoing CEO Sipho Maseko, Telkom managed to turn its fortunes around by growing its mobile business

Telkom expects headline profit to rise up to 33% in the six months to end-September, boosted by lower finance charges and lower foreign exchange losses.

In a trading update on Friday, SA’s third biggest mobile operator said finance charges dropped 25% to R541m after settling maturing debt in the prior comparable period...