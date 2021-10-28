Bytes trims dividend policy but growth streak continues

Bytes Technology Group, the UK firm spun out of Altron in 2020, has moved to simplify its dividend policy, but will still pay out £4.8m (R100m) to shareholders for its half-year to end-August, citing strong appetite from customers for services such as digital security and solutions for remote working.

Bytes, a software, security and cloud services specialist, listed on the London Stock Exchange in December, with a secondary inward listing on the JSE, after a demerger that created R13bn in value for Altron shareholders...