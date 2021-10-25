Companies / Telecoms & Technology Altron upbeat about prospects, but clients still hold off on large projects Global component shortages and business caution are headwinds, but it is eyeing a better second half B L Premium

JSE-listed technology group Altron is optimistic about its prospects after Covid-19 boosted services such as digital security and cloud computing, but it says many clients are holding back on large projects.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 2% to R3.5bn in the group’s six months to end-August and operating profit grew 71% to R173m, but the group’s dividend fell 79% to 7c, a reflection of what is now a smaller group than before...