Altron upbeat about prospects, but clients still hold off on large projects
Global component shortages and business caution are headwinds, but it is eyeing a better second half
25 October 2021 - 09:00
JSE-listed technology group Altron is optimistic about its prospects after Covid-19 boosted services such as digital security and cloud computing, but it says many clients are holding back on large projects.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 2% to R3.5bn in the group’s six months to end-August and operating profit grew 71% to R173m, but the group’s dividend fell 79% to 7c, a reflection of what is now a smaller group than before...
