E-commerce user base grows as Telkom targets small firms
Its repurposed Yellow Pages platform started with about 500,000 users and has grown to just under 850,000, driven by sign-ups of small businesses
24 October 2021 - 17:18
Telkom’s e-commerce platform has grown its user base by more than 60% in just more than a year as the company continues to bet on small business to push its fintech efforts and counter growing competition from the likes of Vodacom and FNB.
Telkom has for the past decade dedicated resources to changing its business into a modern mobile network operator beyond its fixed-line business. And it recognises the opportunity to increase revenue from financial services...
