BankservAfrica brings cross-border payments down to minutes
The clearing house has been working for years on a system to circumvent red tape that may stretch transactions to days
19 October 2021 - 20:15
BankservAfrica, the company responsible for clearing payments between SA’s largest banks, says it has come up with a system for reducing the time and cost associated with cross-border transactions as it battles to stave off the flood of competition and potential disruption in the financial technology sector.
BankservAfrica is the largest automated payments clearing house in Africa and processes bank card, ATM and EFT transactions between the country’s banks as part of the SA National Payments System...
