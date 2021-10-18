MTN joins Telkom case against Icasa about temporary spectrum
Mobile operator says termination will have negative consequences for it and the public
18 October 2021 - 05:09
SA’s second-largest mobile operator, MTN, has added its voice to the growing chorus of telecoms operators rallying against the industry regulator’s plan to remove temporarily allocated radio waves in November, through a legal challenge filed on Friday.
MTN argues the plan would hit it and the public, who have benefited from congestion on the network being relieved by the temporary allocation...
