MTN joins Telkom case against Icasa about temporary spectrum Mobile operator says termination will have negative consequences for it and the public

SA’s second-largest mobile operator, MTN, has added its voice to the growing chorus of telecoms operators rallying against the industry regulator’s plan to remove temporarily allocated radio waves in November, through a legal challenge filed on Friday.

MTN argues the plan would hit it and the public, who have benefited from congestion on the network being relieved by the temporary allocation...