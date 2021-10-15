Karooooo ramps up marketing even as growth streak continues
Karooooo, the holding company for Cartrack, saw interim profits come under pressure from increased marketing costs, but expects to benefit
15 October 2021 - 08:21
Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, says Covid-19 and social unrest in SA failed to derail its rapid subscriber growth, with subscriber numbers up by a fifth in its first half ending August.
Profits came under pressure from increased marketing costs as well as due to its recent listing in the US, but revenue rose 18% to R1.28bn year on year in the group’s first half, when its subscriber base grew by 20% to more than 1.4-million...
