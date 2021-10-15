Companies / Telecoms & Technology Karooooo ramps up marketing even as growth streak continues Karooooo, the holding company for Cartrack, saw interim profits come under pressure from increased marketing costs, but expects to benefit B L Premium

Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, says Covid-19 and social unrest in SA failed to derail its rapid subscriber growth, with subscriber numbers up by a fifth in its first half ending August.

Profits came under pressure from increased marketing costs as well as due to its recent listing in the US, but revenue rose 18% to R1.28bn year on year in the group’s first half, when its subscriber base grew by 20% to more than 1.4-million...