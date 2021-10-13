Companies / Telecoms & Technology Icasa to oppose Telkom’s court bid on emergency spectrum The licensing regime is becoming anticompetitive under the guise of pandemic relief, says regulator B L Premium

SA’s telecoms regulator says it will fight Telkom’s court bid to block the expiry in November of the temporary spectrum allocation, as the duo butt heads over the radio waves that executives say are crucial to brightening the country’s business-friendly credentials.

In 2020, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) assigned temporary additional radio frequency spectrum to the main mobile operators to cope with a surge in data traffic as the pandemic-induced lockdown restrictions cut off employees from workplaces, students from classrooms and public representatives from citizens. ..