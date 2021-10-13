Companies / Telecoms & Technology Icasa fights back against Telkom’s temporary case The telecoms regulator says it will fight a new case by the fixed-line operator around temporary spectrum, due to be taken away in November B L Premium

SA’s telecoms regulator says it will fight a new case by fixed-line operator Telkom around temporary spectrum set to be taken away in November, as the two parties continue to butt heads over radio waves in SA, adding to the concern of further delays for a permanent allocation.

In 2020, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) assigned temporary radio frequency spectrum to mobile operators in an effort to address communication challenges during the Covid-19 national state of disaster. ..