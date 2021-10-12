Companies / Telecoms & Technology Spin-off of Bytes Technology eats into Altron earnings Pressure piles up for new income streams but green light is given for purchase of Lawtrust B L Premium

Altron shares took a dive on Tuesday, plunging as much as 14.6% in intraday trade, after the IT group flagged no annual growth in earnings, which reflected the outsized contribution of its recently hived off UK-focused software business.

On Tuesday, Altron said it expects headline earnings per share — the primary measure of profit that strips out certain one-off, no-trading items — of 0c to 13c, a reduction of 100% to 81%, compared with 67c previously...