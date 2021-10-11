Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom’s new super app gets support from Massmart SA’s largest mobile operator is one step closer to creating a one-stop e-commerce shop with VodaPay B L Premium

Vodacom has launched its VodaPay super app, which is now available for download, with Massmart announcing that it has signed up as one of the merchants on the platform, putting SA’s largest mobile operator one step closer to its goal of creating a one-stop e-commerce shop.

Vodacom’s financial services strategy has been driven by fintech business M-Pesa outside SA, focusing on mobile payments and lending, generating just under R20bn or a fifth of group revenue for the year to end-March 2021. It has teamed up with Alipay to launch an e-commerce platform similar to Tencent’s WeChat, which will house its financial services offerings, entertainment and content products...