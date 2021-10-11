Companies / Telecoms & Technology Capital Appreciation’s earnings up more than 50% after Covid-19 dip Capprec’s shares on the JSE jump 4.39% to R1.19 on Monday, leaving it up about 20% in the past year

Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) says it expects to report a more than 50% growth in earnings for the half year to end-September.

Capprec’s business includes providing technology that banks and other financial services companies use to add more features to their digital platforms, such as integrating loyalty programmes and the sale of prepaid vouchers. Its blue-chip clients include the big four banks, as well as Discovery Vitality, TymeBank and some asset managers...