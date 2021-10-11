Capital Appreciation’s earnings up more than 50% after Covid-19 dip
Capprec’s shares on the JSE jump 4.39% to R1.19 on Monday, leaving it up about 20% in the past year
Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) says it expects to report a more than 50% growth in earnings for the half year to end-September.
Capprec’s business includes providing technology that banks and other financial services companies use to add more features to their digital platforms, such as integrating loyalty programmes and the sale of prepaid vouchers. Its blue-chip clients include the big four banks, as well as Discovery Vitality, TymeBank and some asset managers...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.