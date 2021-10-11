Alaris gets R535m buyout offer
Shares in antenna specialist shoot up as much as 27%
11 October 2021 - 16:06
Shares in antenna specialist Alaris shot up as much as 27% on Monday as the company received a buyout bid, which would see it delist from the JSE.
Alaris’s main business is the design and manufacturing of specialised broadband antennas, as well as other related radio-frequency (RF) products used in military and public-safety industries. Its clients are mostly in the Americas, Europe and Asia...
