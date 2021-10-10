Online education helps Adapt IT’s report card
10 October 2021 - 17:31
Technology firm Adapt IT — the subject of a takeover by Canada’s Volaris — expects its education unit, which has seen growing online learning demand, to be an area of strength as the company works to stave off the negative effect of stalled projects.
The education sector, which is estimated to reach $8-trillion globally by 2025, has been slow to digitise. But the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent work- and learn-from-home trends have helped increase adoption of online education from 2020...
